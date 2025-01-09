Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested after he was seen “holding a knife” in Leeds.

Police were called to an address on Rosedale Bank in the Belle Isle area just after 11am on Thursday, January 9, following reports of an assault.

The caller indicated that the suspect was believed to still be inside the property.

A man was arrested after a standoff at an address in Leeds on Thursday (January 9). | Google/National World

Officers arrived at the scene and engaged with a man who was inside the home and “seen to be holding a knife”.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that after a brief standoff, the man was arrested shortly before 12:30 p.m. and remains in custody.