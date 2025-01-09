Rosedale Bank, Belle Isle: Man 'holding a knife' arrested after standoff at property in Leeds
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Police were called to an address on Rosedale Bank in the Belle Isle area just after 11am on Thursday, January 9, following reports of an assault.
The caller indicated that the suspect was believed to still be inside the property.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.
Officers arrived at the scene and engaged with a man who was inside the home and “seen to be holding a knife”.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that after a brief standoff, the man was arrested shortly before 12:30 p.m. and remains in custody.