Rosedale Bank, Belle Isle: Man 'holding a knife' arrested after standoff at property in Leeds

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 9th Jan 2025, 17:29 GMT
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man has been arrested after he was seen “holding a knife” in Leeds.

Police were called to an address on Rosedale Bank in the Belle Isle area just after 11am on Thursday, January 9, following reports of an assault.

The caller indicated that the suspect was believed to still be inside the property.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
A man was arrested after a standoff at an address in Leeds on Thursday (January 9).A man was arrested after a standoff at an address in Leeds on Thursday (January 9).
A man was arrested after a standoff at an address in Leeds on Thursday (January 9). | Google/National World

Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.

Officers arrived at the scene and engaged with a man who was inside the home and “seen to be holding a knife”.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson confirmed that after a brief standoff, the man was arrested shortly before 12:30 p.m. and remains in custody.

Related topics:West Yorkshire PoliceSuspectPoliceLeeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice