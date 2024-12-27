Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been arrested following a “knife-point robbery” in a town near Leeds.

North Yorkshire Police issued a public plea for information after a 15-year-old boy was threatened by a man with a knife who stole his Moncler coat in Sherburn-in-Elmet near Leeds.

The incident is reported to have happened at around 9.20pm last night (Thursday, December 26) in the Low Street / Low Garth Road area of the town.

A force spokesperson said: “Our thanks go to members of the public who have called in with information. As a result of the appeal, this afternoon we have a arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the incident. He is currently in police custody for questioning.

“We continue to appeal for information and video footage and ask anyone who has CCTV, doorbell footage or dashcam footage from the Low Street / Low Garth Road area at around 9.20pm last night to get in touch.”

Anyone who has information that can assist in the investigation is asked to contact North Yorkshire Police on 101 and pass information to the Force Control Room for incident number 12240235577.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or via their website.