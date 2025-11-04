Man suspected of stealing £1,700 worth of goods from Leeds city centre shops arrested

A man has been arrested on suspicion of stealing over £1,700 worth of goods from shops in Leeds city centre.

This morning (Tuesday, October 4), police officers on proactive patrol worked in partnership with Leeds City Council CCTV staff and staff from The Body Shop to arrest two males.

Male one is said to have entered The Body Shop on Briggate and stole a selection of gift sets. He was then observed on CCTV making his way through Leeds city centre near to The General Elliot on Vicar Lane where it is suspected that the stolen goods were sold to the second male.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Officers attended promptly, and both suspects were detained.

“Male one is also suspected of involvement in five other recent theft-from-shop offences within Leeds city centre, with a combined total of over £1,700 of stolen items.”

The first man has been arrested on six counts of theft from shops and on recall to prison, while the second has been arrested for the handling of stolen goods.

Both remain in custody, and the investigation is described as ongoing.