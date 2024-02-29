Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The British cosmetics, skin care, and perfume company appointed administrators earlier this month and announced it was looking to shut half of its 198 stores in the UK while reducing the number of employees in its head office.

The company has this morning (Thursday) confirmed that 75 stores across the country will close, including its one at the White Rose Shopping Centre in Leeds, and that 489 members of staff will be made redundant.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company has said that the stores will close "in a phased process over the next 4-6 weeks".

The future of The Body Shop stores on Briggate and at the White Rose Shopping Centre after the company entered administration.

The Joint Administrators will support all impacted staff with claims to the Redundancy Payments Service.

The company has confirmed that its store on Briggate will remain open though, along with 115 other stores across the country.

It says that the reduced store footprint will coincide with "a renewed focus on the brand’s products, online sales channels and wholesale strategies".

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Wright, Joint Administrator, said: “In taking swift action to right-size The Body Shop UK store portfolio, we have stabilised the business and are providing the best opportunity for this iconic brand to have a long-term, sustainable future.

"The UK business continues to trade in administration, and we remain fully focused on exploring all options to take the business forward.”