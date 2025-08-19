Man arrested after 'passenger disturbance' forces Jet2 flight back to Leeds Bradford Airport

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 19th Aug 2025, 12:28 BST
A Jet2 flight bound for Alicante was forced to return to Leeds Bradford Airport after an onboard incident, leading to the arrest of a passenger.

West Yorkshire Police said they were alerted shortly after 7 pm on Monday (August 18) and officers boarded the plane when it landed back at Leeds Bradford.

FlightRadar24 data shows that Jet2 flight LS491 departed Leeds Bradford Airport at 6.41pm, but turned back after U-turning over Leicester.

A Jet2 flight was forced to return to Leeds Bradford Airport after an onboard 'disturbance'.placeholder image
A Jet2 flight was forced to return to Leeds Bradford Airport after an onboard 'disturbance'. | Getty Images/FlightRadar24

The aircraft returned to Leeds following what police described as a “disturbance involving a passenger.”

A man has been arrested on suspicion of an offence under the Aviation Security Act 1982.

He remains in custody as of August 19 while enquiries are ongoing.

Jet2 has been approached for a comment.

