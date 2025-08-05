Watch a Jet2 plane wobbling from side to side as it tries to land at Leeds Bradford Airport in stormy weather.

Footage shows a wobbly landing at Leeds Bradford Airport on August 4.

Parts of the UK were hit by an "unusually strong” storm for the time of year - Storm Floris - with the Met Office issuing wind warnings.

Blue Sky Live Aviation captured footage of the windy landing during Storm Floris and posted it to YouTube.

The Jet2 plane can be seen wobbling up and down, before touching down on the tarmac, with a commentator saying: “Surely this is a go-around… Wow, what a save. Brilliant flying.”