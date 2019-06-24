Police reveal the 10 worst antisocial behaviour hotspots in Leeds for spring 2019

Police website police.uk releases figures every couple of months which show the latest crime statistics for every area. This month, police have issued crime stats for Apruil 2019 - the latest available - and this is what they show. Photos for illustrative purposes.

1. Leeds City centre area - 113 There were 113 reports of antisocial behaviour (ASB) in Leeds city centre in April 2019 (file photo)

2. Harehills - 77 There were 77 reports of antisocial behaviour (ASB) in Harehills in April 2019 (file photo)

3. Cross Green - 39 There were 39 reports of antisocial behaviour (ASB) in Cross Green in April 2019 (file photo)

4. Middleton - 36 There were 36 reports of antisocial behaviour (ASB) in Middleton in April 2019 (file photo)

