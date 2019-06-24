Police reveal the 10 worst antisocial behaviour hotspots in Leeds for spring 2019
The latest crime figures for Leeds have been made available by West Yorkshire Police - and these are the areas which have had the most reports of antisocial behaviour.
Police website police.uk releases figures every couple of months which show the latest crime statistics for every area. This month, police have issued crime stats for Apruil 2019 - the latest available - and this is what they show. Photos for illustrative purposes.
1. Leeds City centre area - 113
There were 113 reports of antisocial behaviour (ASB) in Leeds city centre in April 2019 (file photo)