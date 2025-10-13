Man admits involvement in sawn-off shotgun death at Wakefield house
Adrian Frost appeared at Leeds Crown Court this morning where he formally entered a guilty pleas to possession of a prohibited firearm - a 12-bore sawn-off shotgun - and production of Class B drugs, following the bloody incident on Barnsley Road in Hemsworth last month.
Connor Batty, 28, died inside the property during the confrontation. It was reported that he had stormed into the address with others before being gunned down.
Frost, 60, of Barnsley Road, Hemsworth appeared in court over a video link from HMP Leeds. The court heard that further, more serious offences, are still being considered by the Crown Prosecution Service at this stage.
The next hearing will be held on November 24, with Frost remanded back into custody until then.
Police had been called to Barnsley Road on the evening of Thursday, September 11 following reports of a serious disturbance.
Frost was initially arrested on suspicion of murder but not charged with that offence. The murder offence itself remains under police investigation.
Since then, three others have been charged.
Dylan Kelly, 23, of Locksley Gardens, Barnsley, and Lewis Bromley, 25, of Rose Avenue, Barnsley, are charged with aggravated burglary and having a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence.
Connor Turner, 28, of Schofield Road, Barnsley, has also been charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.
The family of Connor Batty have since released a tribute to him.
It read: “Connor was a brother, father, partner and uncle. He was loved dearly by all his family and was a loyal kind person with a heart of gold.
“He has lost life and now as a family we are having to deal with this and would like people to respect our privacy in our grief.