A man has denied killing another in a late-night dispute in Pontefract and will stand trial next year.

Dylan Maxwell formally entered a not-guilty plea to the manslaughter of Luke Thompson in November, 2023, during a brief hearing at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon.

Mr Thompson was hit by a Ford Fiesta after a fight broke out, West Yorkshire Police previously said.

Maxwell, of Wood View Avenue, Castleford, will now stand trial on May 5 next year. It is expected the last five days.

The 27-year-old was given bail.

The incident took place in the early hours of November 19, 2023, when an altercation broke out on Front Street.

It was reported that Mr Thompson had been punched before being struck by the black car.

He was taken to hospital but died 10 days later.

Maxwell was only charged with the manslaughter offence in May of this year. He is also facing drug-dealing charges dated from 2021.

