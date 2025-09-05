Luke Thompson (inset) died on Front Street after being attacked and then struck by a car. | WYP / Google Maps

A man has denied killing another in a late-night dispute in Pontefract and will stand trial next year.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dylan Maxwell formally entered a not-guilty plea to the manslaughter of Luke Thompson in November, 2023, during a brief hearing at Leeds Crown Court this afternoon.

Mr Thompson was hit by a Ford Fiesta after a fight broke out, West Yorkshire Police previously said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Maxwell, of Wood View Avenue, Castleford, will now stand trial on May 5 next year. It is expected the last five days.

The 27-year-old was given bail.

Luke Thompson (inset) died on Front Street after being attacked and then struck by a car. | WYP / Google Maps

The incident took place in the early hours of November 19, 2023, when an altercation broke out on Front Street.

It was reported that Mr Thompson had been punched before being struck by the black car.

He was taken to hospital but died 10 days later.