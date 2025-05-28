A man has been charged over the death of a 25-year-old in Pontefract nearly two years ago.

Police investigating an incident in Pontefract which resulted in the death of a man have charged a man with manslaughter.

Dylan Maxwell, aged 27, of Wood View Avenue, Castleford, is to appear before magistrates in Leeds on July 22.

The charge relates to the death of Luke Thompson, 25, who passed away in hospital after he was seriously injured in an incident in Front Street.

The incident happened in the early hours of November 19, 2023.