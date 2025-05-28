Pontefract death: Castleford man charged with manslaughter two years after death of 25-year-old man

A man has been charged over the death of a 25-year-old in Pontefract nearly two years ago.

Dylan Maxwell, aged 27, of Wood View Avenue, Castleford, is to appear before magistrates in Leeds on July 22.

Luke Thompson passed away in hospital.

The charge relates to the death of Luke Thompson, 25, who passed away in hospital after he was seriously injured in an incident in Front Street.

The incident happened in the early hours of November 19, 2023.

