Front Street Pontefract: Man dies in hospital after being hit by car following fist fight
A man who was seriously injured in an incident in Pontefract on Sunday has passed away in hospital.
25-year-old Luke Thompson, from Pontefract, died on Wednesday (November 29) after he was found in Front Street on Sunday morning (19 November).
Enquiries at the time suggest he had been punched by another male before falling to the ground on the road, where he was hit by a black Ford Fiesta which was travelling with a white Seat Ibiza away from Pontefract town centre.
The investigation into the incident leading to Luke’s death is now being investigated by the Homicide and Major Enquiry Team.
Two men, aged 26 and 29, who were previously arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent have been released on bail, along with two males aged 17 and 18, who were previously arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.
Detective Chief Inspector James Entwistle, who is leading the investigation, said: “We are continuing to investigate what took place in Front Street in the early hours of Sunday, 19 November and are keen to hear from anyone who can assist with our enquiries.
“A young man has now died from his injuries and we need to understand what happened.
“We would also ask again for motorists with dashcams who were in that area of Pontefract at around that time to check and see if they have any footage that could assist our investigation.”
The Homicide and Major Enquiry Team can be contacted on 101 or via the Live Chat facility on the West Yorkshire Police website, quoting log 280 of 19 November.
Information can also be reported anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.