Mad Frans bar on Whitehall Road badly damaged when suspected drink driver crashed her car into building
A suspected drink driver crashed her car into a bar in Leeds city centre, causing major damage.
The Seat Leon ploughed in to the front of Mad Frans bar on Wellington Place, Whitehall Road, in the early hours today (Dec 1).
Read More
The damaged building remains cordoned off and is due to be assessed by structural engineers.
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 1.27am today (Dec 1) , police were called to a road traffic collision in Whitehall Road, Leeds, where a Seat Leon had driven into business premises.
"A 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged with driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.
IN OTHER NEWS: Leeds mum left shocked after accidentally putting her baby up for sale while trying to sell her sofa
"She is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on January 4.
"A scene remains in place pending an assessment of the damaged building by structural engineers."
Support the YEP and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news and the latest on Leeds United, With a digital subscription, you see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. Click here to subscribe.