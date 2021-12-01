Mad Frans bar on Whitehall Road badly damaged when suspected drink driver crashed her car into building

Damage caused to Mad Frans Bar at Wellington Place on Whitehall Road in Leeds.

The Seat Leon ploughed in to the front of Mad Frans bar on Wellington Place, Whitehall Road, in the early hours today (Dec 1).

The damaged building remains cordoned off and is due to be assessed by structural engineers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: "At 1.27am today (Dec 1) , police were called to a road traffic collision in Whitehall Road, Leeds, where a Seat Leon had driven into business premises.

"A 41-year-old woman was arrested at the scene and was subsequently charged with driving while over the prescribed alcohol limit.

IN OTHER NEWS: Leeds mum left shocked after accidentally putting her baby up for sale while trying to sell her sofa

"She is due to appear at Leeds Magistrates Court on January 4.

"A scene remains in place pending an assessment of the damaged building by structural engineers."