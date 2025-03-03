M621 Leeds: Police issue arrests update after one killed and three injured in motorway crash

Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Reporter

Published 3rd Mar 2025

Police have issued an arrests update following a fatal crash in Leeds.

Four people were arrested following a fatal collision on the M621 in the early hours of Saturday morning.

One man was killed and three more were left injured after a crash involving a red HGV and a silver Mercedes car on the M621 anti-clockwise between J1 for Holbeck and J27 for the M62.

Four people were arrested following a fatal collision on the M621 in Leeds. | NW

A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Three males - aged 46, 19 and 17 have been bailed. The other arrested male, aged 50, has been released under investigation.”

Anyone who witnessed the collision itself or the events leading up to it are urged to make contact with the police. Motorists with dashcams fitted who were in the vicinity are also asked to check to see whether they captured any relevant footage.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team via the 101LiveChat online or by calling 101, quoting log 61 of March 1.

