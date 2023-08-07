A 47-year-old man from the Bolton area has today (Monday) been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving as part of an ongoing investigation into the crash on the M62 near Cleckheaton on Saturday night (August 5).

Officers from the West Yorkshire Police’s Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) have now recovered the black Toyota C-HR car which was involved in a collision with the 12-year-old on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 between junctions 25 and 26 at around 9.50pm.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Specially trained officers continue to support the young boy’s family today.

The eastbound M62 near Cleckheaton, West Yorkshire, close to where a 12-year-old boy was killed on Saturday night by a vehicle which failed to stop. Photo: Asadour Guzelian

Meanwhile, a 36-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child remains under arrest in police custody.

As previously disclosed, it is believed the boy had previously been walking on the motorway with a man after an earlier collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead services.

The boy was then struck by the Toyota car while on the carriageway. The road was closed for over 11 hours following the crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones, said: “We continue to conduct a number of enquiries into this dreadful incident and to support the victim’s family.

“A man, believed to be driving the Toyota C-HR which failed to stop after it was in collision with the victim, has now been arrested and will be questioned about the incident.

“As part of our enquiries we are appealing for anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the Toyota C-HR’s movements after the collision with the child to contact us.

“We would appeal for footage taken of the black Toyota, which had sustained damage to its front and windscreen, taken between 9.50pm and 10.30pm during which period we believe the car travelled from the Chain Bar roundabout along Whitehall Road (A58) towards junction with Westfield Lane.