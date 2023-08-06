Leeds news you can trust since 1890
M62 Leeds: Update after serious crash closes motorway at Brighouse and Chain Bar for 11 hours

The M62 has finally re-opened in both directions following the serious crash from last night, Saturday, August 5.
By Nick Frame
Published 6th Aug 2023, 06:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Aug 2023, 10:26 BST

Investigation work by West Yorkshire Police started shortly after the smash at around 10pm between junctions 25 and 26 – Wakefield Road in Brighouse and the M606 Chain Bar.

The route was quickly closed off by numerous emergency service vehicles and traffic was stopped. The roads were shut for around 11 hours.

There is still no confirmation on injuries of fatalities caused by the crash.

