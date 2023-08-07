The incident happened on the evening of August 5 and West Yorkshire Police has launched an appeal for dashcam footage, as the driver did not stop at the scene. Here’s everything we know so far.

When and where did the tragedy take place?

The crash happened close to Hartshead Moor Services, Cleckheaton, which led to the motorway being closed for more than 11 hours overnight.

A 12-year-old boy was killed after being struck by a vehicle while walking on the M62 near Leeds on the evening of August 5.

The boy was hit by a vehicle on the eastbound carriageway of the M62, between junctions 25 and 26, at about 9.50pm on Saturday (August 5).

The M62 closed in both directions between junctions 25 and 26 overnight while emergency services were at the scene.

What have police said about the incident?

West Yorkshire Police confirmed that the vehicle did not stop at the scene after the incident.

In a statement, Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a young boy. We have specialist officers supporting his family at this extremely difficult time.

“We understand that he was trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder when he has been hit by a vehicle. The driver of this vehicle has not stopped at the scene or reported this collision to the police, and I would urge them to come forward now and assist us in our enquiries."

What vehicle was involved?

The police statement said that there had been earlier reports, at about 9.30pm, of a one-vehicle collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Services. There were subsequent reports made just before the crash on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 of two people walking along the motorway.

Emergency services also found a man on the hard shoulder of the motorway when they arrived at the scene. He was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

Have any arrests been made?

A 36-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child.

What should I do if I have information on the incident?

The force is asking for anyone who was driving along the M62 between Hartshead Moor and the M606 last night between 9.30pm and 9.50pm to check any dashcam footage they may have of the incident.