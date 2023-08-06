Detectives have now shed new light on the crash close to Hartshead Moor Services, Cleckheaton, which led to the motorway being closed for more than 11 hours overnight.

The boy was hit by a vehicle on the eastbound carriageway of the M62, between junctions 25 and 26, at about 9.50pm yesterday (Saturday), police said in a statement issued today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police said the vehicle did not stop at the scene after the incident.

The westbound carriageway of the M62, at Hartshead Moor, near Brighouse.

Detective Chief Superintendent Sarah Jones said: “This is an absolutely tragic incident that has resulted in the death of a young boy. We have specialist officers supporting his family at this extremely difficult time.

“We understand that he was trying to make his way from the central reservation to the hard shoulder when he has been hit by a vehicle. The driver of this vehicle has not stopped at the scene or reported this collision to the police, and I would urge them to come forward now and assist us in our enquiries."

The statement said police had received earlier reports, at about 9.30pm, of a one-vehicle collision involving an Audi Q5 on the slip road to Hartshead Services. There were subsequent reports made just before the crash on the eastbound carriageway of the M62 of two people walking along the motorway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Emergency services also found a man on the hard shoulder of the motorway when they arrived at the scene.

He was taken to hospital for treatment for minor injuries.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing or allowing the death of a child and remains in police custody.

Det Chf Supt Jones added: “We are also asking anyone who was driving along the M62 between Hartshead Moor and the M606 last night between 9.30pm and 9.50pm to please check any dashcam footage you may have of this incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Collision Enquiry Team by using 101 Live Chat or by calling 101, quoting log 1786 of August 5.

A full closure of the M62 in both directions between junctions 25 and 26 was put in place overnight while emergency services were at the scene.