New police figures have named the worst streets in Leeds for anti-social behaviour.

There are a number of crimes associated with anti-social behaviour (ASB), including those relating to fireworks, neighbours, alcohol, nuisance motorbikes or quad bikes or youth-related offences.

West Yorkshire Police has dedicated anti-social behaviour teams in Leeds, made up of police, local authorities and partners. These teams deal with the more serious and recurring problems, helping to support the work of local officers. Police can use a number of tools to tackle anti-social behaviour, including warning letters, Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABCs), Anti-Social Behaviour Orders (ASBOs), premises closures and dispersal orders.

The latest police data, made available on Leeds Observatory, shows every ASB offence recorded in Leeds from June 2022 to May 2023 that was not later cancelled. There were 9,608 crimes of this nature recorded across the city during the 12 month period.

We have broken down the crimes by Lower Super Output Area (LSOA), a geographic area covering small clusters of streets. These are the LSOAs with the most recorded ASB crimes, listed in descending order.

All images are for illustrative purposes and do not represent a specific incident or location.

1 . Anti-social behaviour in Leeds Here are the Lower Super Output Areas that recorded the most ASB offences Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . The Headrow The Headrow and its surrounding streets in Leeds city centre recorded 357 ASB crimes between June 2022 and May 2023 Photo: Gary Longbottom Photo Sales

3 . Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls Quarry Hill, Kirkgate and The Calls in the city centre recorded 205 ASB crimes between June 2022 and May 2023 Photo: Tony Johnson Photo Sales

4 . Templegates The Templegates in Temple Newsam recorded 132 ASB crimes between June 2022 and May 2023 Photo: Google Photo Sales