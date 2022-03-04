Nicholas Liever was sentenced yesterday (Thursday) at Leeds Crown Court in relation to the collision, which happened in 2019.

The court heard that Liever, 49, of Clifton Road in Fishtoft, Lincolnshire, was driving a Volvo HGV which collided with a Volkswagen Passat, an Iveco Vehicle Transporter and a Volkwagen Touareg at about 10.40am on September 5 2019 on the eastbound section of the motorway in Huddersfield.

The driver of the Passat, 51-year-old Karen McDonagh, of Goole, suffered injuries which proved to be fatal.

Nicholas Liever pleaded guilty at Leeds Crown Court yesterday to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for four years and four months following a crash on the M62 in September 2019.

An investigation by the Major Collision Enquiry Team found that Liever had been exchanging text messages in the time leading up to the collision – sending the last one at around the time of the crash.

In interview, he told police that he was not distracted at the time of the collision and claimed that it was unavoidable but Liever pleaded guilty at the hearing yesterday to causing death by dangerous driving and was jailed for four years and four months.

Speaking after he had been sentenced, Det Con Jenny Stanley, of the Major Collision Enquiry Team, said: “This is yet another example of how dangerous using a mobile phone at the wheel of a moving vehicle can be.

“Liever has admitted responsibility for causing this collision and now has some time to reflect on his actions, which resulted in the death of a much-loved family member and impacted on the lives of those involved in what was a traumatic incident.

“Our sympathies remain with the family of Karen McDonagh and we hope that this outcome will give them some comfort.”