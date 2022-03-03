Dad choked his estranged partner in front of two-year-old child during drunken attack in her own home in Pudsey

David Bronson also left the victim with a gash above her eye during the drunken assault at her home in Pudsey.

Leeds Crown Court heard the incident took place on November 27 last year after Bronson entered the victim's home while she was asleep.

Adam Walker, prosecuting, said Bronson and the victim had been in an on-off relationship for ten years and have two children together.

Leeds Crown Court

Mr Walker said the relationship had "soured" after he was unfaithful to her.

Bronson had moved out the house but still had a spare key and let himself into the property at 2am.

The defendant was asked to leave but told the victim he had walked for 45 minutes to get there and refused to go.

The woman told Bronson that he stank of alcohol and was poisoning his body.

Bronson then became angry, straddled the woman on the bed and grabbed her by the throat.

Mr Walker said Bronson squeezed the victim's neck for ten seconds at a time and she was gasping for breath.

He also slapped her face as she struggled to breathe.

The woman tried to call police but Bronson grabbed her mobile phone, causing the injury to her eye.

The victim's 14-year-old daughter was also awoken and witnessed the assault when she entered the room.

She managed to get off the bed and ran to the bathroom.

Bronson forced his way into the bathroom and said: "If I am going down for this then you are going to get done for this."

He then caused scratch injuries to his neck and told her that he was going to blame her for it.

Bronson was arrested and told police officers that the victim had made up the attack after they had an argument about him sleeping with other women.

He then claimed he had caused the injuries to the woman in self-defence but later accepted full responsibility for what he had done.

Bronson, of Jesmond Square, Farsley, pleaded guilty to assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

He has a previous conviction for being drunk on an aircraft.James Littlehales, mitigating, said Bronson pleaded guilty to the offence at an early stage and had spent three months in custody.

He said: "This defendant's problem has been drink.

"He has had time to reflect on his position."

The victim provided a statement to the court describing how she had ended the relationship with Bronson but recognised he needed help to address his drinking problem.

She said: "I know that if I didn't do something about it things would have got a lot worse.

"The incident made me upset and angry at what he did. But I do know that he would not have hurt me if he had been sober and had a clear mind."

Bronson was given a 20-month sentence, suspended for two years.

He was ordered to take part in a 90-day alcohol abstinence monitoring programme and to attend a building better relationships programme.

Bronson must also complete 20 rehabilitation activity requirement days.

Sentencing, Judge Penelope Belcher said: "It was an appalling thing for a child to see.