2 . Lamin Kuyateh

Lamin Kuyateh, 22, of Jenkinson Lawn, Holbeck, was jailed for five years after admitting Section 18 GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon, as well as two counts of ABH, obstructing police and criminal damage for the second. The court heard how the mugger slashed a man across the face with a machete as he tried to wrestle his bag from him on Cambrian Terrace in Holbeck in one incident on February 21, 2023. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World