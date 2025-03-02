Also sentenced this week was a rapist who was caught on camera kidnapping and dragging a teenage woman back to his flat after she tried to escape his clutches.
Here’s the full court round-up, with 15 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Patrick Boyle
Patrick Boyle, 26, of Cottingley Springs, Gildersome, was jailed for 32 months after admitting ABH and threatening to cause criminal damage. The court heard how the thug beat a woman with a metal fan in a savage attack in her Beeston home in July last year. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
2. Lamin Kuyateh
Lamin Kuyateh, 22, of Jenkinson Lawn, Holbeck, was jailed for five years after admitting Section 18 GBH with intent and possession of an offensive weapon, as well as two counts of ABH, obstructing police and criminal damage for the second. The court heard how the mugger slashed a man across the face with a machete as he tried to wrestle his bag from him on Cambrian Terrace in Holbeck in one incident on February 21, 2023. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World
3. Mark Smith
Mark Smith, 44, of Burntwood Grove, South Kirkby, was jailed for four years after admitting two counts of attempted sexual communication with children, one of attempting to incite a child to watch sexual activity and one of attempting to incite a child into sexual activity. Smith also admitted three counts of making indecent images, three counts of distributing indecent images, and possession of an extreme pornographic image. | West Yorkshire Police/PA
4. Pa Gomez
Pa Gomez, 27, who lived at Marlborough Towers, Park Lane, Woodhouse, was jailed for 13 years after he was found guilty of two counts of rape, sexual assault and false imprisonment. The rapist was caught on camera kidnapping and dragging a teenage woman back to his flat after she tried to escape his clutches on June 16 last year. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
5. Shane Thompson
Shane Thompson, 26, of Spring Close Avenue, West End Park, was jailed for 51 months after admitting two counts of dealing in Class A drugs, criminal damage and escaping lawful custody. The balaclava-wearing dealer fled police after putting the windows through a property on Woodview Road in a suspected drug-related feud on March 23 last year. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World
6. Matthew Bernard
Matthew Bernard, 37, of Stainbeck Lane, Meanwood, was jailed for 13 years after he was found guilty of rape and sexual assault. The court heard how the predator with a history of sexual offending crept into a woman’s room and raped her as she slept. | West Yorkshire Police/National World