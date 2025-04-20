2 . Jayden O'Brien

Jayden O'Brien, 18, an inmate at the Young Offender Institute Wetherby, was handed an increased sentence for stabbing an inmate, throwing boiling water in the faces of prison officers and then trying to bribe one to drop the charges. He was jailed in 2021 for being part of a gang who killed a man in a churchyard in Lancashire to steal his Rolex watch. | National World