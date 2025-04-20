Here’s the full court round-up, with six of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Aftab Baig
Aftab Baig, 47, of Paisley Road, Glasgow, was jailed for four years after he was found guilty of three counts of fraud. The swindler pretended to work for fast-food company Greggs to dupe £710,000 from Leeds City Council. | Crown Prosecution Service
2. Jayden O'Brien
Jayden O'Brien, 18, an inmate at the Young Offender Institute Wetherby, was handed an increased sentence for stabbing an inmate, throwing boiling water in the faces of prison officers and then trying to bribe one to drop the charges. He was jailed in 2021 for being part of a gang who killed a man in a churchyard in Lancashire to steal his Rolex watch. | National World
3. Ashley Ingleby
Ashley Ingleby, 39, was jailed for 15 months after admitting charges of strangulation and possession of a weapon in a private place after a homemade knuckle duster was found during a search of his home. The aranoid thug beat and strangled his girlfriend as she prepared to go to hospital to give birth to their daughter. | PA/National World
4. James McCall
James McCall, 49 from Pudsey, was jailed for 17 years after he was found guilty of nine charges including four of rape and two of assault. The sales manager raped two women in Scotland as they slept during a course of offending which spanned 14 years. | Google/National World
5. Jake Garner
Jake Garner, 25, of Sycamore Gardens, Swarcliffe, was jailed for 56 months after admitting Section 18 GBH with intent. He stabbed his dad twice in the back because he was ordered to go to bed as he was drunk. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
6. Scott Hunt
Scott Hunt, 36, was jailed for 17 months after he admitted a charge of ABH. The drunk boyfriend dragged his girlfriend across a room and punched after accusing her of wanting to sleep with a police officer. | National World