'Vile' Pudsey sales manager who raped women as they slept handed 17-year sentence
James McCall, from Pudsey, was found guilty of nine charges including four of rape and two of assault.
The High Court in Glasgow heard that the 49-year-old abused and attacked two women he knew during a course of offending which spanned 14 years.
He sexually assaulted sleeping victims when they were unable to consent to his actions.
McCall was given a 17-year extended sentence with 12 years in custody with five-year extended licence period.
He was put on the sex offender register indefinitely.
Non-harassment orders, banning McCall from contacting or attempting to contact the victims, were also granted for an indefinite period.
Katrina Parkes, procurator fiscal for High Court sexual offences, said: “The despicable behaviour of James McCall has caused untold trauma to victims and their families. I commend the bravery of these women in speaking out.
“Because of them, our expert prosecutors were able to ensure McCall has faced the consequences of his vile offending.
“I would urge all victims of similar criminal behaviour to come forward, report it and seek help. We will use all tools available to us to pursue justice.”