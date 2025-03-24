A violent drug-addict who “behaved like an animal” to kill his partner during a brutal beating at their flat has been told he must spend at least 24 years behind bars.

Warren Spence, who has a history of violence against women, carried out the sickening and fatal assault on Sam Varley at the basement property in Harehills, raining repeated blows down on her.

The 55-year-old used a hammer and even left bite marks on her body. She was found face down on her bed four days later with a quilt cover pulled over her.

Spence was found guilty of murder following a trial at Leeds Crown Court earlier this month.

He was given a life sentence this morning, and told he must serve a minimum of 24 years before being considered for parole.

The judge, Justice Barry Cotter KC told him: “You are a violent, manipulative and controlling man who has been a danger to women for many years.

“Her death has had a devastating impact on her family, all the more so in hearing what you did to her. That is their life sentence.

“She became frightened of you - justifiably so. You had headbutted her, blackened her eyes and dragged her around by her hair.

“Much of this was an established pattern of behaviour seen in previous assaults to other previous partners.

“Your criminal record shows you can behave like an animal when you lose your temper.

“She well knew you were capable of killing her. She must have suffered significantly prior to her death.

“You have shown no remorse.”

Warren Spence (left) was found guilty of the brutal murder of Sam Varley (inset) at their flat in Harehills. | WYP / National World

The jury unanimously convicted Spence of the sickening killing of 44-year-old Ms Varley after a two-week trial.

He beat her with punches, kicks and the hammer which was found in their property on Brown Hill Terrace.

Bite marks were found on her legs, arms and hands, and clumps of hair were found dotted around the flat, consistent with being ripped from her scalp during a struggle.

She also had 25 individual rib fractures, 23 of which were a complete fracture through the entire diameter of the bone.

Blood later found on Spence’s right trainer was DNA matched to Ms Varley, consistent of him using his feet in the attack.

During the trial it was heard that Ms Varley’s body was found face down on her bed in the property on February 12 last year after friends raised concerns with police about her whereabouts.

Spence was later arrested in Scarborough, having caught a bus from Leeds on the morning of February 15. The 55-year-old gave a false name when stopped by police.

He then refused to answer questions during his police interview.

He and Ms Varley had been in a relationship for a “few months” and both had drug problems.

The last sighting of her alive was February 8. Around that time Spence had told a friend that he had “barny”with Sam and she had kicked him out of the flat.

Prosecutor Stephen Wood KC said that the couple’s relationship had been “characterised by Spence’s controlling behaviour” and an “indiscriminate use of violence towards her”.

He has previous convictions for violence against women.

Ms Varley had told one friend she was “frightened to death” of Spence, who would beat her, put knives to her throat and put his hands around her throat so tightly that she felt suffocated.

Another friend had seen messages on Ms Varley’s phone from Spence threatening to kill her, to burn all her clothes and burn her hair off. He would also threaten to harm Ms Varley’s children.