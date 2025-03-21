An “extremely dangerous” student nurse who carried a 10kg pressure-cooker bomb to a Leeds hospital to “kill as many nurses as possible” has been told he will serve at least 37 years in jail.

Terrorist Mohammad Farooq, a 29-year-old clinical support worker, was found in the grounds of St James’s Hospital in January 2023 in possession of the heavy improvised bomb, knives and an imitation firearm.

Farooq, of Hetton Road, Roundhay, was motivated by Islamic State ideology and had radicalised himself online. He had planned to detonate his device in a cafe full of nurses.

Farooq had a grievance against several of his former colleagues at the hospital and “had been conducting a poison pen campaign against them” after perceiving that they had “wronged him”.

The viable device he created was modelled on the one used in the 2013 Boston Marathon attacks, but was twice as powerful.

However, he chose the hospital as his “plan B” after originally targeting an RAF base in North Yorkshire.

He was found guilty of preparing for an act of terrorism after a three-week trial at Sheffield Crown Court in July of last year, and sentenced today.

Prior to trial, he had pleaded guilty to possessing an explosive substance with intent to endanger life, firearms offences, and the possession of terrorist material.

The judge, Mrs Justice Cheema-Grubb told him: “You had gone to considerable efforts to prepare an IED. You tried to carry out an atrocity where dedicated staff look after vulnerable, ill citizens.

“It’s the level of harm intended that is relevant. You are a dangerous offender.”

She acknowledged that he had a tough upbringing, having been bullied at school and suffered emotional and physical abuse from his father. She said that he was “likely” to have autism.

But she said this did “not impair” his ability to understand his criminal actions and noted that he continues to reject the jury’s verdict.

She gave him a life sentence, with a minimum term of 37 years.

Farooq was jailed today on terrorism offences after he planned to detonate a bomb at St James's Hospital in Leeds. | WYP / National World

Farooq had “become disillusioned” with life and created the bomb containing almost 10kg of explosive substances extracted from fireworks. He bought the pressure cooker specifically to make the device.

He was discovered by Nathan Newby, an inpatient at St James’, in the early hours of Friday, January 20, 2023. He said he spotted him “looking upset” outside the hospital’s Gledhow Wing.

He engaged with Farooq, who was clearly agitated and open about his plans to detonate a bomb in the bag he was carrying, even showing him the device.

Mr Newby had been in the grounds by chance and was able to calm Farooq down before calling 999.

Armed police and bomb-disposal experts attended and confirmed the home-made explosive was a viable device. Terrifying video captured the moment police approached the calm Farooq outside the hospital.

A Gediz 9mm PAK semi-automatic pistol, discovered to be an imitation, was also discovered nearby.

Farooq’s car was located at the hospital and items including a quantity of nails, a knife, five plastic tubs containing low-explosive mixture and a floorplan of four hospital wards were found.

Mohammad Farooq at the branch of Costa in the Gledhow Wing at St James's Hospital. Farooq, 29, was jailed today.

Following his arrest, key electronic devices revealed significant evidence of Farooq’s interest in the ideology of radical Islam and Jihad, as well as his activities, including those relating to the manufacture of the explosive device, and of his attack planning.

Online searches of RAF Menwith Hill in North Yorkshire, were also made by Farooq and location data extracted from his phone revealed he was in the vicinity of the base on two occasions.

He denied his actions were a reconnaissance of the military site and for any terrorist purpose, but prosecutors were able to prove during trial that his interest went beyond internet research, and he was planning attacks at the base.

But when he failed to get into the base, he switched his attention to St James’s Hospital.

Notes found on his phone read that he wanted to die with courage and said: “Better to die than live a life of humiliation. Maybe it’s time to stand up, maybe it’s time to fight back.”

Mohammed Farooq, 29, was arrested at St James’s Hospital in Leeds after a patient talked him out of detonating the device. Pictured is a bomb disposal unit at the hospital during the incident.

Detective Superintendent Paul Greenwood is the Head of Investigations for Counter Terrorism Policing North East. He said: “We welcome today’s sentence which reflects the seriousness of Farooq’s actions and the intent that led him to St James’s that morning.

“Farooq came dangerously close to harming innocent people. Thanks to the bravery of Nathan Newby he never fully realised his plans and has instead been forced to face the long-term consequences of his extreme ideology and deep-seated grievances.”

Professor Phil Wood, Chief Executive of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust, said: “Today’s sentencing helps us continue to move on from the events of that morning.

“It was an extremely difficult time for staff and patients, and I remain immensely proud of the calm and professional way in which they responded on the day to keep everyone safe.

“I would again like to thank the police for their support during the incident and throughout the investigation, and I am extremely grateful to Nathan Newby for his courage and initiative that morning.”