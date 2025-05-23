Jealous ex kidnapped woman in Leeds' Roundhay Park witnessed by horrified dog walkers

A terrified woman was kidnapped by her ex who dragged her into his car in Roundhay Park when she tried to walk away.

Park visitors were left horrified when they saw Mohammed Uddin picking the struggling woman up and bundle her into his vehicle before driving off.

The woman eventually persuaded him to stop and let her go to the toilet in a McDonald’s restaurant when she able to raise the alarm with staff.

Uddin (inset) kidnapped his ex partner in Roundhay Park after he started attacking her, as dog walkers watched on in horror. | WYP / NW

Witnesses said she was “hysterically crying” when she barged her way into the staff area of the fast-food chain.

Uddin was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week having admitted kidnap, coercive and controlling behaviour and possession of a class B drug.

The court heard the couple had been in a relationship for around a year, but after starting off well, it changed after two or three months.

Prosecutor Maryam Ahmad said 21-year-old Uddin became increasingly controlling and aggressive.

He would regularly go through her phone and if any males followed her on social media, he would accuse her of cheating.

He told her what to wear and would become jealous if she went to the gym and other men were present.

She ended the relationship in July last year, but Uddin continued to call her each day asking to see her.

He would ring her from different numbers and make threats.

On September 13 last year he contacted her and said he was moving to London and wanted to see her for the last time to say goodbye.

When she refused, he became threatening so she agreed to see him “for five minutes”.

He picked her up and drove to Roundhay Park. He then demanded to see her phone but became verbally and physically abusive when she refused. He punched her several times and she tried to get out.

He then grabbed her and picked her up and pushed her back into the car, slamming the door on her legs.

Screaming, it attracted the attention of shocked walkers, one of which called 999 and took a photo of Uddin’s car.

Heading towards Bradford, the kidnapped woman persuaded Uddin that they needed to stop so she could use the toilet. He did stop at a McDonald’s where the manager helped her after she stormed behind the counter.

Staff called the police and Uddin was arrested. He was found to have a quantity of cannabis on him.

During his police interview, he said she was the controlling one in the relationship and that he had tried to end it.

In a victim impact statement, the woman said she was left feeling suicidal and that he had ruined her life.

Mitigating, Tammy Sher said their relationship had “lots of ups and downs” which affected both of their families.

Their relatives had tried to dissuade them from continuing, that they “made each other’s lives worse”.

Ms Sher said: “He has accepted his guilt, and accepts full responsibility for what he has done.”

She said Uddin, of White Abbey Road, Bradford, had been on remand for eight months and now accepted he should not have used force in the park but said he did not want to make a scene.

However, Judge Andrew Stubbs KC said that a pre-sentence report into Uddin suggested he was not accepting full blame.

He said: “The relationship began to sour and you became possessive. You bombarded her with messages.

“This was no tender goodbye, it was further violent episode.”

He jailed Uddin for three years and gave him a 10-year restraining order.