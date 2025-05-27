Two men splashed thousands of pounds in shops across the UK using fake Scottish bank notes, then applied for refunds to receive genuine cash in return.

Patrick and Jason Ward travelled from Ireland for their criminal spending spree in the Midlands and were “buoyed” by the success of their trip so returned again, targeting shops further north.

They were eventually arrested in the Wakefield area with the amount of fake notes spent and in their possession totalling more than £7,200.

Both were jailed at Leeds Crown Court and Judge Robin Mairs told them: “Your sole intent in the visits was to spend those counterfeit notes. It did not occur by chance.

“You had ready and easy access to the source of the counterfeit notes which moves you further up the chain of culpability.

Jason (top right) and Patrick (bottom right) Ward were jailed for spending thousands using fake Scottish bank notes. | WYP

“The quality of the notes were good enough to fool many shop assistants up and down the country.

“This was planned and organised. It was determined, repeat offending. You were buoyed by the success of the first trip so organised a second.”

The pair from Galway in Ireland first travelled to Birmingham on January 5 this year before returning home eight days later.

During their time in England they hired or bought a vehicle to travel between locations spending more than £1,300 in Next shops primarily, using the counterfeit Clydesdale £20 notes.

They then claimed refunds worth just over £1,000.

After returning to Ireland, they came back four days later with a third defendant, 19-year-old William Browne, who is still wanted by police.

But on January 18, suspicions were raised at a TK Maxx shop in Banbury, Oxfordshire, that two males were trying to buy goods with fake Scottish notes.

Officers arrived but the suspects had gone. However, the police found their vehicle that contained £3,650 worth of fake Scottish notes.

Jason and Patrick’s fingerprints were found in the vehicle and on the notes.

Three days later a vehicle was stopped in the Wakefield area after it was flagged up as having no insurance.

Jason Ward was driving with Patrick Ward and Browne as passengers. They recovered receipts and items from shops, along with further fake money.

Incidents of spending had been reported in Wakefield, Barnsley, Sheffield and Chesterfield.

The Wards appeared in court on Friday via video link from custody, with 20-year-old Jason at HMP Doncaster and 22-year-old Patrick at HMP Leeds.

Both admitted conspiracy to have counterfeit currency notes with intent, and conspiracy to convert criminal property.

Mitigating for Jason Ward, Andrew Petterson said that admitted he had “brought shame and misery” to his family.

For Patrick Ward, Jeremy Barton said he was the registered carer for his wife. He said there had been “emotional problems and pressures from his family that led to getting into criminal affairs”.

He added: “He regrets is sincerely.”

The court heard that neither had previous convictions, but both are awaiting sentencing in Ireland for violent disorder and affray.

Judge Mairs told the pair that the use of counterfeit cash “undermines the economy and in nearly every case, calls for custody”.

Jason Ward, of Radharc Na Greine, Galway, was jailed for 28 months.

Patrick Ward, of Coole Park, Bohermore, was jailed for 30 months.

Meanwhile, William Browne, of St Finbars Terrace, Bothermore, Galway, had been bailed after his arrest and remains on the run.