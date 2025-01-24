Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A drunken man robbed a taxi driver and threatened to stab him after grabbing him by the throat over a fare dispute.

Tinashe Magwenjere was jailed at Leeds Crown Court this week for the terrifying incident in the Little London area.

The 29-year-old had got into the cab in the early hours of April 14 last year. It had been pre-booked by Magwenjere’s girlfriend, but had not been paid for.

When it arrived at his girlfriend’s address on Oatland Drive, the driver asked for the £7.50 fare.

Magwenjere robbed the taxi driver on Oatland Drive.

He paid it, then got out, but then took a photo of the driver’s registration plate, which the driver challenged him on.

He came to the driver’s open window and grabbed him by the throat so tightly it left him struggling to breathe.

He then said: “Give me the money. I will kill you, I will stab you right here.”

Repeating the threats, the fearful driver took £50 from his pocket and gave it to Magwenjere, before he released his grip and walked away into the block of flats.

The shaken driver called the police, who arrived and arrested Magwenjere. When they were bringing him out, he shouted at the driver again: “I’m going to deal with you, remember that.”

He later admitted a charge of robbery. He has previous convictions for shop thefts and bail act offences.

Magwenjere, of Heights Drive, Armley, later told a probation officer that he was only trying to get his money back, but confessed he was drunk. He said he made no excuses for his actions and wanted to apologise to the cab driver.

The court heard that he was unemployed having been diagnosed with hepatitis. Mitigating on his behalf, Rhianydd Clement said he was “remorseful” and she said the offence was “out of character”.

He had moved to the UK from Zimbabwe when he was seven and was now a British national.

Judge Kate Rayfield told him she had watched the footage taken from the taxi, accepted it was out of character but said: “It was a particularly vulnerable victim. Taxi drivers work alone and late at night.”

She jailed him for 22 months.