35 criminals locked up in Leeds in April including violent thugs and cruel abusers

5 . Romeesa Ahmed

Romeesa Ahmed, 27, of Princeville Street, Girlington, Bradford, was jailed for nine years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury through dangerous driving. The trainee nurse was speeding and on her phone moments before she hit and killed 28-year-old pedestrian Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari in Armley in February 2023 and left a waiting bus passenger with badly broken legs. | West Yorkshire Police