35 criminals locked up in Leeds in April including violent thugs and cruel abusers

After a long month of sentencings at Leeds Crown Court, here are 35 of the criminals who appeared before judges -
1. Kyle Smith
Kyle Smith, 23, was jailed for 33 months for his part in a Leeds gang that burgled homes to steal high-powered cars. He admitted two burglaries and theft of a vehicle. Smith has 12 previous convictions for 15 offences. | WYP
2. Scott Morley
Scott Morley, 40, attacked his partner and said he would ‘take her last breath’ after a booze and cocaine-fuelled bender. He was jailed for three-and-a-half years and given an indefinite-length restraining order. | WYP
3. Karl Davison
Karl Davison, 43, terrorised Leeds as he rode around on an electric scooter offering young girls rides before sexually assaulting them. He was handed a 24-year sentence, made up of a 17-year jail term with a seven-year extended licence period. | WYP
4. Aftab Baig
Aftab Baig, 47, of Paisley Road, Glasgow, was jailed for four years after he was found guilty of three counts of fraud. The swindler pretended to work for fast-food company Greggs to dupe £710,000 from Leeds City Council. | Crown Prosecution Service
5. Romeesa Ahmed
Romeesa Ahmed, 27, of Princeville Street, Girlington, Bradford, was jailed for nine years after admitting causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury through dangerous driving. The trainee nurse was speeding and on her phone moments before she hit and killed 28-year-old pedestrian Athira Anilkumar Laly Kumari in Armley in February 2023 and left a waiting bus passenger with badly broken legs. | West Yorkshire Police
6. Harrison Hawkins
Harrison Hawkins, 22, was jailed for 42 months for his part in a Leeds gang that burgled homes to steal high-powered cars. He admitted burglary, theft of a vehicle, dangerous driving and driving while banned. Hawkins has 26 previous convictions for 48 offences, including nine for burglary. | WYP