4 . Lavine Adams

Lavine Adams, 41, of Beech Lane, Gipton, was jailed for 14 months after she was charged with ABH and theft. The crazed drug addict forced her way into a terrified man’s flat on Foundry Avenue in Harehills on April 30 last year, biting his hand and holding a knife to his face as she stole his possessions. | National World/Google