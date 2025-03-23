Here’s the full court round-up, with eight of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Duane Cale
Duane Cale, 41, of Cardinal Road, Beeston, was jailed for six and a half years after admitting a string of offences, including robbery, burglary and ABH. The thief stole a shopkeeper's Mini Cooper and sped off as she clung to the bonnet in Rothwell on May 28. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
2. Joseph Sharp
Joseph Sharp, 29, of Westwood Road, Castleford, was jailed for 49 months after admitting attempted robbery, assault and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker. The drunken thug tried to rob a perfume shop at The Ridings in Wakefield on January 13, then attacked the staff who tried to stop him stealing. | West Yorkshire Police/National World
3. Kane Allen
Kane Allen, 24, of Kellett Road, Wortley, was jailed for 28 months after admitting three counts of dealing in Class A drugs and possession of criminal property. The dealer told police "it's all mine bruv" when a bag of drugs was found in a car full of people on South Parkway on February 18. | West Yorkshire Police/Google/National World
4. Lavine Adams
Lavine Adams, 41, of Beech Lane, Gipton, was jailed for 14 months after she was charged with ABH and theft. The crazed drug addict forced her way into a terrified man’s flat on Foundry Avenue in Harehills on April 30 last year, biting his hand and holding a knife to his face as she stole his possessions. | National World/Google
5. Michelle Stead
Michelle Stead, 39, of Sissons Court, Middleton, was jailed for 20 months after admitting two dwelling burglaries, two non-domestic burglaries, two thefts from a shop and two breaches of her CBO. She burgled a restaurant and student halls has been labelled a “professional thief”, having already been banned from parts of Leeds city centre. | West Yorkshire Police/Google
6. Nathan Furnisse and Michael Thompson
Nathan Furnisse, left, 29, of Queensway, Rothwell, was jailed for four years and four months, while Michael Thompson, 36, of Fairfield Hill, Bramley, was jailed for four years after both admitted conspiracy to steal. The two gang members stole more than £100,000 worth of power tools from vans and sold them at car-boot sales. | West Yorkshire Police/National World