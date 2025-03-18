A known burglar who was bitten by a police dog after a breaking into several homes is planning legal action, a court heard.

Balaclava-wearing Thomas Poskitt forced his way into two Bramley homes, then after attempting to steal from a third, was chased down by officers with a dog which sank its teeth into his leg when he was found hiding under a child’s trampoline nearby.

He had stolen a £29,000 car from one home, £1,000 worth of Christmas presents from another and tried to raid the third home where foster children lived.

Leeds Crown Court heard this week that the 27-year-old’s solicitors are now planning proceedings against West Yorkshire Police because he suffered “significant injuries” and requires ongoing treatment.

Poskitt was bitten by a police dog when he was finally caught for house break-ins.

He was jailed for three years today, but Judge Richard Mansell KC told him any legal action “did not concern” him and that the dog bite did not amount to any kind of defence.

He told Poskitt: “It helps you very little. It’s not a mitigating factor that a burglar committing burglaries in the middle of the night, ‘balaclavad’ up and wearing gloves, willing to risk his own safety to break in. It’s not a mitigating factor at all.”

He said the victims were left with “mental scars” due to his “selfish actions” and added: “This is not a case that could possibly merit a suspended sentence.”

The court heard that he first dwelling on Lincroft Crescent was hit at 3.30am on October 8. The owner heard noises from downstairs and went to investigate, catching a glimpse of one male as he was leaving the back door.

He followed him down the side of the garage before he witnessed his Cupra Formentor being driven away. Cash to the value of £100 was also missing from a purse. Footage later reviewed spotted Poskitt and two other males wearing balaclavas.

Five days later at around 4.15am, a home on Victoria Park Avenue in Bramley was broken into through the front door. One stood guard while another male went inside. They took a handbag containing £150 and the items that were to be given as Christmas presents. They included hampers and trainers.

Then on October 17, he and two accomplices broke into a the home of a foster carer with three young children. Nothing was taken, but the lock on the door was burned off causing up to £500 worth of damage.

The police were called and arrived with the dog, finding Poskitt cowering under the trampoline at an address on Green Hill Mount. He still had the balaclava and gloves with him.

He was arrested and interviewed, but refused to answer questions.

He later admitted two dwelling burglaries, theft of the car and one attempted dwelling burglary. He has six previous convictions for 21 offences, including burglaries, attempted burglaries, robbery and handling stolen goods.

Mitigating, Michael Walsh said he had been on celecontric curfew since being bailed and was living with his father on Linton Avenue. He said that he received the “significant injuries” from the dog, but said it was “no excuse” for his criminality.