14 cold criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week including vicious killer

Here’s the full court round-up, with 14 of the criminals who were sentenced at Leeds Crown Court this week -
1. Ranei Wilks
Ranei Wilks, 23, was jailed for 15 years after he was found guilty of manslaughter over the death of Jamie Meah in Armley. In March 2023, Wilks was part of a gang that dragged Mr Meah from a taxi, before killing him with a sword. | West Yorkshire Police
2. Mark Woolley
Mark Woolley, 54, of Kinsley Street, Kinsley, was jailed for 31 years after he was found guilty of 15 offences against children including four counts of rape, six counts of indecent assault, four of indecency with a child and one of digital penetration. The charges, relating to the abuse of children as young as five, date back to the late 1990s committed in south Wales, south Yorkshire and Pontefract. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe
3. Ryan Long
Ryan Long, 23, was jailed for 45 months after he was caught twice selling deadly heroin and crack cocaine. The court heard how the drug-dealing menace threatened neighbours and plied his evil trade from multiple properties. | West Yorkshire Police
4. Jordan May
Jordan May, 23, previously of New Wortley but now homeless, was jailed for 27 months after admitting theft of a vehicle and three counts of attempted dwelling burglaries. The would-be burglar used a blow torch to burn and snap locks to people’s homes 60 miles away in Chorley, Lancashire, on November 14 last year. | Lancashire Police/National World
5. Philip Land
Philip Land, 57, of Huntwick Drive, Featherstone, was jailed for 12 months, which will run concurrently to an existing sentence, after he admitted breaching an SHPO. The paedophile, who nicknamed his genitals “Sid” when he tried to groom a 12-year-old online, was caught hiding internet phones. | West Yorkshire Police/PA
6. Jeremiah Anderson, Isaiah Anderson, Benjamin Forrester and Denzel Patrick
Clockwise from top left, Jeremiah Anderson, 29, of Ebberston Terrace, Leeds, Isaiah Anderson, 26, of Raynville Street, Leeds, Benjamin Forrester, 27, of Burgage Square, Wakefield, and Denzel Patrick, 30, of The Moorlands, Leeds, were sentenced to a combined total of 160 years after being found guilty of the attempt murder of two men in Wakefield. On 23 June, 2021, the four defendants met and went to a property on Grantley Street armed with swords, machetes and knives, forcing entry and assaulted three men. | West Yorkshire Police