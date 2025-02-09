14 cold criminals who have been locked up in Leeds this week including vicious killer

2 . Mark Woolley

Mark Woolley, 54, of Kinsley Street, Kinsley, was jailed for 31 years after he was found guilty of 15 offences against children including four counts of rape, six counts of indecent assault, four of indecency with a child and one of digital penetration. The charges, relating to the abuse of children as young as five, date back to the late 1990s committed in south Wales, south Yorkshire and Pontefract. | West Yorkshire Police/Adobe