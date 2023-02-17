It was 19 years ago today that Leeds businessman John Luper was targeted by a group of masked attackers as he walked his dog.

The group of four or five men – and possibly a woman – ambushed him near his neighbour’s driveway and dragged him back to his home in Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley, at around 11.30pm on February 16, 2004. His wife, daughter and the family’s au pair had been tied up and found Mr Luper unconscious in another room when they later freed themselves.

Despite attempts to resuscitate him, Mr Luper was pronounced dead at the scene in the early hours of February 17. A post-mortem examination found he died due to asphyxiation.

The case is among a series of unsolved murders in Leeds, including those of 20-year-old Deborah Hall, young dad Adam Chadwick and pensioner Leonard Farrar. It is also one of the ‘cold’ cases taken on by West Yorkshire Police’s Major Investigation Review Team with the aim of unearthing new leads.

Speaking in 2017 when the specialist team announced a review of all the evidence, Mr Luper’s brother, Toby, said: “You read in the media, all the time, that old criminal cases are regularly solved by technical advances being made in the field of DNA and I am confident that one day John’s murderers will be brought to justice through this method too.”

While forensic examination of existing evidence was said to be a key focus, both the police and Mr Luper’s family have regularly urged anyone with information to contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Here we take a look at key details in the case.

1 . John Luper John Luper had a clothing manufacturing business and was the director of a showbiz agency which counted football stars Thierry Henry and Rio Ferdinand among its clients. The 57-year-old father of one was a friend of Leeds United legend Billy Bremner and was involved in several other firms. Photo: West Yorkshire Police/collect Photo Sales

2 . Affluent lifestyle Mr Luper was described as the “heart and soul” of the Alwoodley community in which he had spent much of life. He lived in one of the city’s most affluent suburbs, enjoyed upmarket holidays and owned luxury cars, including the Jaguar with personalised licence plate pictured here. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

3 . Crime scene Mr Luper was attacked by a group of four or five masked people as he walked his dog near his neighbour’s driveway at about 11.30pm on February 16, 2004. He was then dragged back to his home in Sandmoor Drive, Alwoodley. Photo: Steve Riding Photo Sales

4 . Horrifying discovery His wife, Lycian; daughter Liza-Rose, and the family’s au pair were tied up with duct tape and left in an upstairs bedroom before the suspects left the property. When they managed to free themselves, they found Mr Luper unconscious on the morning room floor and raised the alarm. Photo: Gary Longbottom Photo Sales