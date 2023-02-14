The Piano, a brand new Channel 4 series, is set to premiere this week, and it features talented amateur pianists performing the instrument in public at selected train stations, including one in Leeds.

The five-part series , hosted by Claudia Winkleman, will see the performers sharing their stories and music with the people at public pianos located at four of the busiest train stations in the country - Leeds, London St Pancras, Glasgow and Birmingham.

The pianists come from all walks of life - from nonagenarians who have been playing for almost all their lives to 12-year-olds who have never played in public before or those who taught themselves to play the classics in lockdown to players who feel the music. A player with no sight who has mastered Chopin will also feature.

But there’s a twist that the performers have no clue about. Two of the most acclaimed and successful performers in the world, pianist Lang Lang and pop singer Mika, will be secretly watching them and judging their performances.

In each episode, one lucky pianist will secure a place in the final and compete for the chance to play at the The Royal Festival Hall, where they will showcase their talent in solo performances in front of an audience of thousands.

Here is everything you need to know about Channel 4’s The Piano ahead of the release this week.

Where was The Piano filmed in Leeds?

The Piano was filmed at Leeds City Railway Station.

Who are the judges for The Piano?

The Piano is hosted by Claudia Winkleman, who also hosts The Traitor and Strictly Come Dancing. The judges are Chinese pianist Lang Lang, who has performed with leading orchestras all over the world and popular singer songwriter, Mika whose hits include ‘Grace Kelly’.

Claudia Winkleman will host The Piano (photo: Getty Images)

How to watch Channel 4 The Piano