In The Footsteps of Killers: Unsolved Deborah Hall murder in the spotlight as Channel 4 series heads to Leeds
The unsolved murder of Leeds woman Deborah Hall is back in the spotlight as a Channel 4 series re-examines the case.
In The Footsteps of Killers sees Silent Witness actor Emilia Fox and criminologist David Wilson revisiting six unsolved murders, with the latest episode focusing on the killing of 20-year-old Deborah in 1996. Her body was found at Burley Park Station in the early hours of January 14 when firefighters were called out to reports of a fire beside the end of the platform.
Deborah’s murder is described by Wilson as a “cold, calculating act that culminated in the horrific desecration of a young woman” as he sets out with Fox to find out more about the investigations carried out at the time and whether new evidence can be unearthed that could shed light on why her killer’s identity.
They head to Rose’s Cafe in Seacroft to interview schoolfriend Maggie Fairburn and the Duck and Drake pub, where they meet with former staff from Big Lil’s – the place where Deborah was last seen on January 4. She had been there drinking with her dad and later friends before leaving at around 5pm.
Cuttings from the Yorkshire Evening Post coverage at the time shed further light as they hear from professionals including the pathologist who worked on the case and a former murder detective.
The team also speak with Deborah’s brother at his home in Tingley, where he reveals why he believes that his sister was murdered by the convicted killer and serial rapist John Taylor. It is a connection that others in the programme make for various reasons, including evidence that suggests Deborah’s body was kept in cold storage before being dumped and set alight.
They are not the first to suggest that Taylor – who is serving a whole-life term for the murder of 16-year-old Leanne Tiernan in Leeds in November 2000 – is a likely suspect. Retired police intelligence officer and author Chris Clark believes he is responsible for killing Deborah as well as Donna Healey, Yvonne Fitt, Deborah Hall and Ann Ballantine. The murders, which are all unsolved, took place in Leeds, Bradford and Edinburgh between 1987 and 2001.
As the programme draws to a close, Wilson says the circumstantial evidence they have gathered in Leeds includes “intriguing further avenues of investigation” that they plan to share with West Yorkshire Police.
In a statement provided to the production, West Yorkshire Police said Deborah’s murder remains an open investigation and evidence will continue to be reviewed in light of any new information being received. The force confirmed that Big Lil’s featured during their investigation but went on to say that it does not comment on any third party connections to undetected crimes.
Anyone with information on Deborah’s murder or the other unsolved West Yorkshire cases can contact the force 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
- In The Footsteps of Killers is available to watch on catch-up via the All4 service on Channel 4’s website.