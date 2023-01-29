In The Footsteps of Killers sees Silent Witness actor Emilia Fox and criminologist David Wilson revisiting six unsolved murders, with the latest episode focusing on the killing of 20-year-old Deborah in 1996. Her body was found at Burley Park Station in the early hours of January 14 when firefighters were called out to reports of a fire beside the end of the platform.

Deborah’s murder is described by Wilson as a “cold, calculating act that culminated in the horrific desecration of a young woman” as he sets out with Fox to find out more about the investigations carried out at the time and whether new evidence can be unearthed that could shed light on why her killer’s identity.

They head to Rose’s Cafe in Seacroft to interview schoolfriend Maggie Fairburn and the Duck and Drake pub, where they meet with former staff from Big Lil’s – the place where Deborah was last seen on January 4. She had been there drinking with her dad and later friends before leaving at around 5pm.

Emilia Fox and David Wilson investigate unsolved murders in the Channel 4 series In The Footsteps of Killers. Picture: Channel 4

Cuttings from the Yorkshire Evening Post coverage at the time shed further light as they hear from professionals including the pathologist who worked on the case and a former murder detective.

The team also speak with Deborah’s brother at his home in Tingley, where he reveals why he believes that his sister was murdered by the convicted killer and serial rapist John Taylor. It is a connection that others in the programme make for various reasons, including evidence that suggests Deborah’s body was kept in cold storage before being dumped and set alight.

As the programme draws to a close, Wilson says the circumstantial evidence they have gathered in Leeds includes “intriguing further avenues of investigation” that they plan to share with West Yorkshire Police.

Leeds woman Deborah Wood, whose killer has never been found.

In a statement provided to the production, West Yorkshire Police said Deborah’s murder remains an open investigation and evidence will continue to be reviewed in light of any new information being received. The force confirmed that Big Lil’s featured during their investigation but went on to say that it does not comment on any third party connections to undetected crimes.

Anyone with information on Deborah’s murder or the other unsolved West Yorkshire cases can contact the force 101 or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.