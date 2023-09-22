A Leeds United fan has been banned from attending football matches for five years for directing hateful abuse towards opposition supporters.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Adam Slater, 23, from Bramley, was arrested at Elland Road on March 11, for making “homophobic comments and hand gestures” towards Brighton & Hove Albion fans.

West Yorkshire Police chiefs have said they hope the punishment will serve as “a stark reminder to others” that hateful abuse will not be tolerated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Police said he was caught on film making the abuse and gestures by “evidence gatherers” for the force inside the stands.

The abuse and gestures were made at Leeds United's Elland Road stadium.

He was charged with a public order offence and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court in May, where he pleaded guilty and received a fine.

Now the force has said that magistrates have approved an application for a five-year football banning order against Slater.

Chief Inspector Pete Hall, who led the policing operation at the match, said: “The words and gestures used by Slater were likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress to anyone within hearing distance of him, and anyone who behaves in this way should be prepared to face the consequences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Homophobic abuse, and any other form of prejudice, has absolutely no place in football and we know all decent fans of the game, regardless of club affiliations, support that view.

“We will continue to work closely with Leeds United and visiting clubs to investigate any offences and take robust action wherever possible, including seeking football banning orders, and we hope this latest action will serve as a stark reminder to others.”

He was arrested after a police evidence gatherer was deployed to the front of the South Stand at Elland Road, after homophobic chanting had been heard from the home end.

Slater has also been banned from Elland Road by Leeds United in a separate order issued by the club.