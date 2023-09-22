Leeds United fan who made homophobic comments and gestures at Elland Road now banned from football by courts
Adam Slater, 23, from Bramley, was arrested at Elland Road on March 11, for making “homophobic comments and hand gestures” towards Brighton & Hove Albion fans.
West Yorkshire Police chiefs have said they hope the punishment will serve as “a stark reminder to others” that hateful abuse will not be tolerated.
Police said he was caught on film making the abuse and gestures by “evidence gatherers” for the force inside the stands.
He was charged with a public order offence and appeared at Leeds Magistrates Court in May, where he pleaded guilty and received a fine.
Now the force has said that magistrates have approved an application for a five-year football banning order against Slater.
Chief Inspector Pete Hall, who led the policing operation at the match, said: “The words and gestures used by Slater were likely to cause harassment, alarm and distress to anyone within hearing distance of him, and anyone who behaves in this way should be prepared to face the consequences.
“Homophobic abuse, and any other form of prejudice, has absolutely no place in football and we know all decent fans of the game, regardless of club affiliations, support that view.
“We will continue to work closely with Leeds United and visiting clubs to investigate any offences and take robust action wherever possible, including seeking football banning orders, and we hope this latest action will serve as a stark reminder to others.”
He was arrested after a police evidence gatherer was deployed to the front of the South Stand at Elland Road, after homophobic chanting had been heard from the home end.
Slater has also been banned from Elland Road by Leeds United in a separate order issued by the club.
Leeds as a club were charged with misconduct by the Football Association over the incident during the Brighton match last season.