A man has been arrested following a suspected stabbing in Leeds on Monday (October 13).

Officers were called to Ullswater Crescent in the Halton Moor area at around 12.30pm to reports that a man had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to hospital by a member of the public, and his injuries are not seen as life-threatening.

A man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody as of Tuesday morning.

Enquiries are ongoing at the scene by Leeds CID.