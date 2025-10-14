Man arrested after suspected stabbing in Ullswater Crescent, Leeds
A man has been arrested following a suspected stabbing in Leeds on Monday (October 13).
Officers were called to Ullswater Crescent in the Halton Moor area at around 12.30pm to reports that a man had been stabbed.
The victim was taken to hospital by a member of the public, and his injuries are not seen as life-threatening.
A man has been arrested in connection with the incident. He remains in police custody as of Tuesday morning.
Enquiries are ongoing at the scene by Leeds CID.