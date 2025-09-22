Two teenagers and a 29-year-old man have been charged after police found cocaine and cannabis during a raid in Leeds.

Officers carried out warrants at two neighbouring houses on Rathmell Road, Halton Moor, last Monday (September 15). Three people were arrested and later charged.

Kyle Hargreaves, 19, of Rathmell Road, and Demi-Leigh Abbott, 19, of Ecclesburn Road, have both been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs. They are also accused of being involved in the supply of cocaine and cannabis between February 2024 and September 2025.

A trio has been charged with cocaine and cannabis offences following a raid in Leeds. | Google/Getty Images

Kasey Simpson, 29, of Rathmell Road, has been charged with possession of criminal property, as well as being involved in the supply of Class A and Class B drugs over the same period.

All three appeared at Leeds Magistrates’ Court on September 17. Abbott and Simpson were released on conditional bail, while Hargreaves was remanded in custody. Their next court appearance is scheduled at Leeds Crown Court on October 15.

Police have also served closure notices on the two properties raided during the operation.