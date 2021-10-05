Leeds teenager punched man in face causing fractured eye socket, Leeds Crown Court told

Ryan Cordingley was aged 17 when he launched the attack in Belle Isle at around 11.30am on July 22 2019, Leeds Crown Court was told.

Christopher Rose, prosecuting, said Cordingley got his victim in a headlock and dragged him to the floor before kicking him in the face.

Leeds Crown Court

Mr Rose said: "Once he had got back on his feet the defendant punched him in the face, making contact with his nose.

"(It was) a hard punch, causing a number of injuries including a fractured eye socket."

Mr Rose said the attack victim, who was treated at Leeds General Infirmary, also suffered swelling and bruising and a bloody nose.

A probation officer told the court: "I'm a little bit concerned about his use of cannabis at the moment.

"The amount of cannabis he is smoking at the moment is slightly concerning."

The probation officer said Cordingley, now aged 19, is currently receiving universal credit.

Cordingley, of Broom Terrace, Belle Isle, admitted causing grievous bodily harm.

Shila Whitehead, mitigating, said: "He is aspiring to be a carpenter at some stage. He may become an apprentice.

"He was 17 at the time. It has taken some time for this matter to come before the court."

Judge Christopher Batty sentenced Cordingley to a nine month prison sentence, suspended for 12 months.

He ordered Cordingley to complete 150 hours unpaid work and 15 rehabilitation activity days.

Cordingley must pay his victim £400 compensation at a rate of £10 per week.

Judge Batty told him: "The probation service will work with you, particularly on your cannabis addiction."