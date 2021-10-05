"Saddened and angry": Police find huge machete hidden in Beeston park "where children play"
Police officers were left "saddened and angry" after discovering a huge machete hidden in a Beeston park.
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:17 pm
Updated
Tuesday, 5th October 2021, 2:18 pm
A member of the public contacted West Yorkshire Police this morning to say that they had found a knife in Cross Flatts Park, Beeston.
The force said they "were both saddened and angry to find this where children play".
The knife was seized by officers.
In a social media post, the force said: "Please help us keep the parks and green spaces safe for everybody to use."
Social media users reacted with disgust at the discovery.
One said: "Some weird people around."
Another added: "All parks should have bright lighting."