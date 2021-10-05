"Saddened and angry": Police find huge machete hidden in Beeston park "where children play"

Police officers were left "saddened and angry" after discovering a huge machete hidden in a Beeston park.

A member of the public contacted West Yorkshire Police this morning to say that they had found a knife in Cross Flatts Park, Beeston.

The force said they "were both saddened and angry to find this where children play".

The knife was seized by officers.

In a social media post, the force said: "Please help us keep the parks and green spaces safe for everybody to use."

Social media users reacted with disgust at the discovery.

One said: "Some weird people around."

Another added: "All parks should have bright lighting."

