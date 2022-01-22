Leeds teenager achieves dream of following in firefighter dad's footsteps

Lewis Keirs,19, whose father is also a firefighter with West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue, came to the service following a football scholarship with Guiseley AFC.

Lewis said: “This feels like a dream, as I spent my childhood idolising firefighters and fire engines watching my dad and his colleagues in their roles.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lewis Kiers

"I’ve enjoyed the individual personal development throughout the course and am grateful of the learning opportunity this has brought me.”

Stefanie Sim from Malaysia has also joined the Ilkley team.

Stefanie said: "It has been such an honour to have the opportunity to meet so many amazing and inspiring individuals that make up the brigade.

"I have always admired on-call firefighters and how they serve their community. It's such a privilege to now be able to serve alongside them."

Stefanie Sim with John Roberts,Chief Fire Officer of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

IN OTHER NEWS: Victory as all benches to be reinstated at Bramley Shopping Centre after weekly protests

Stefanie, Lewis and their 10 fellow graduates are the latest to join the service following a 14-week training course, where they learn skills including rescuing casualties, using firefighting equipment and working as a team.

John Roberts, Chief Fire Officer of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “We are all very proud and impressed with West Yorkshire’s newest firefighters and I am delighted to celebrate their graduation from the 203rd trainee course.

“It is extremely encouraging to observe the attitude, determination and dedication of our trainees, as it is across the whole of the service.

The new recruits with John Roberts, Chief Fire Officer of West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service.

"I wish every graduating firefighter a very long, happy and safe career, and that they rightly get the appreciation from the communities of West Yorkshire that they deserve.”

Ilkley Fire Station is staffed by on-call firefighters.

On-call firefighters are skilled people from all walks of life who offer daytime, evening and/or weekend cover at on-call fire stations in addition to their normal, day-to-day commitments.

Just like their full time counterparts, they work on the front line protecting their community.

On-call firefighters are not based at station, but when on-call, individuals must be able to reach their station within five minutes of their pager going off.

If you want to be an on-call firefighter visit https://oncall.joinwyfirefighters.com/

Or call into your local station to have a chat with staff about the roles available.