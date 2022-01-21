Full closure orders have been granted on the properties in Paisley Place. This means people are prohibited from entering the property for three months.

In October last year, police saw a significant increase in calls related to crime and anti-social behaviour in the area alongside heightened concerns from neighbours.

Incidents included reports of drug dealing, criminal damage, assaults, and people fighting in the street with weapons.

Three houses in Armley have been 'shut down' after incidents of drug dealing, assaults and people fighting in the street with weapons. Police confiscated these weapons during raids in Paisley Place. Photo: West Yorkshire Police.

Police conducted three drug raids in the area in November.

This lead to two arrests and the recovery of quantities of drugs and offensive weapons.

Inspector Phil Gill, who heads the West Leeds Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “The issues of crime and anti-social behaviour that we saw around these addresses were having a completely unacceptable impact on people in the area.

“We can never tolerate behaviour such as this and responded quickly, working closely with our council partners to find a long-term solution to the problems.

“The securing of these three closure orders should bring some welcome relief to residents and demonstrate our continued commitment to using all available measures to target the problems that affects people’s lives.

“We will continue to monitor the situation and we encourage residents to let us know about any further incidents or issues in the area so we can take appropriate action.”

Councillor Debra Coupar, deputy leader of Leeds City Council and executive member with responsibility for Safer Leeds said: “I welcome these three closure orders and hope that they act as a reminder to people that anti-social behaviour and criminal activity of any sort will not be tolerated in Leeds.

“Working with our partners at West Yorkshire Police, we want to ensure residents feel safe in their homes and in their communities and we will continue to closely monitor this situation and take further action if required.

“I would urge anyone who doesn’t feel safe to report their concerns to West Yorkshire Police, giving as much detail as possible. This will help us further tackle crime and offer people the appropriate support.”

Evidence of the issues linked to the addresses was used as the basis for applications for closure orders under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act. Two were successfully secured at court in December with the third granted earlier this month.