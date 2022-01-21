Rebecca Taylor tricked the victim into going into an alleyway with her outside the Three Legs, on The Headrow, after offering to sell him a Leeds United shirt.

Once outside, Taylor's partner Joseph Parkin, 30, punched the man unconscious and stole around £400 from him.

Parkin was jailed for six years last month over the attack which took place on October 31 last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Three Legs pub in Leeds.

The Crown Prosecution Service took the decision not the charge Taylor with robbery over the incidentTaylor, 31, and Parkin were involved in a burglary and theft of a charity box at North Bar, New Briggate, two days after the robbery, on November 2.

The pair entered the bar at 11.20pm and Parkin went downstairs to the toilet.

Taylor stayed in the bar area but told staff she did not want to buy a drink as she was waiting for her husband.

When Parkin returned they distracted a barman by asking questions about the range of whiskies and he turned his back on them.

They left without ordering anything and it was later noticed that the charity box was missing.

Both defendants appeared under the influence of drink or drugs at the time.

CCTV footage showed Taylor putting the box inside her coat.

Further checks showed Parkin forcing open a door to a staff area.

He went through staff members' bags and also stole bottles of vodka, whisky and gin from a cupboard.

Taylor, of Watson Road, Killingbeck, pleaded guilty to theft.

Leeds Crown Court heard Taylor committed the offence days before she was handed a 26-week prison sentence for other offences.

She appeared before the court for sentencing via a video link from HMP New Hall.

Judge Rodney Jameson QC gave Taylor a two-month sentence for the theft, to be added to the sentence she is currently serving.