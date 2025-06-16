Allerton Bywater: Leeds teenage girl dies after suspected ecstasy incident - everything we know so far
West Yorkshire Police are investigating what is believed to be a drug-related incident following the death of a teenage girl in the hospital on Thursday, June 12.
Officers have confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the case and has since been released on bail.
What happened?
A teenage girl, whose name has not yet been officially released, was found at a bus stop on Leeds Road in Allerton Bywater on the evening of Friday, June 6. She was taken to the hospital but passed away a few days later, on Thursday, June 12. It is believed that she had taken the drug MDMA before her collapse.
Has anyone been arrested?
Police arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of manslaughter in the early hours of Saturday, June 14. The man, whose name has not been disclosed, has since been released on bail with conditions, according to a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police.
For all of the latest court stories, and more, sign up to the Yorkshire Evening Post’s new Court newsletter. Your frequent update on the key stories from the city’s courtrooms.
What has the police said?
In a statement shared with the Yorkshire Evening Post, a police spokesperson said that officers from the Leeds District Safeguarding team are conducting inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
The spokesperson said: “They are supporting the girl’s family and ask that people show consideration and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.
“Initial tests have shown the drug involved to be MDMA and there is no suggestion of any wider risks arising from this incident, other than the inherent dangers of all illegal drugs.”