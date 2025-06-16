A teenager from Leeds tragically died last week after collapsing at a bus stop. Here’s everything we know so far.

Officers have confirmed that a man has been arrested in connection with the case and has since been released on bail.

The girl died in hospital six days after collapsing on Leeds Road, Allerton Bywater on June 6. | The girl died in hospital six days after collapsing on Leeds Road, Allerton Bywater on June 6.

What happened?

A teenage girl, whose name has not yet been officially released, was found at a bus stop on Leeds Road in Allerton Bywater on the evening of Friday, June 6. She was taken to the hospital but passed away a few days later, on Thursday, June 12. It is believed that she had taken the drug MDMA before her collapse.

Has anyone been arrested?

Police arrested a 29-year-old man on suspicion of manslaughter in the early hours of Saturday, June 14. The man, whose name has not been disclosed, has since been released on bail with conditions, according to a spokesperson for West Yorkshire Police.

What has the police said?

In a statement shared with the Yorkshire Evening Post, a police spokesperson said that officers from the Leeds District Safeguarding team are conducting inquiries to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The spokesperson said: “They are supporting the girl’s family and ask that people show consideration and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.

“Initial tests have shown the drug involved to be MDMA and there is no suggestion of any wider risks arising from this incident, other than the inherent dangers of all illegal drugs.”