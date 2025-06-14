Police have arrested a man on suspicion of causing the death of a teenage girl who collapsed at a bus stop in a Leeds village.

Court - a weekly round-up of the best court stories and analysis from correspondent Nick Frame Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The girl was rushed to hospital by ambulance on the evening of Friday, June 6, having been found at the bus stop on Leeds Road, Allerton Bywater.

A 29-year-old man, who has not been named, has now been arrested after the youngster sadly passed away on Thursday having spent six days in a critical condition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers made the arrest in the early hours of this morning.

The girl collapsed at the bus stop on Leeds Road, Allerton Bywater. A man has now been arrested. | Google Maps / WYP

It is thought the girl, who has not been named officially, had been administered MDMA, also known as ecstasy, prior to her collapse.

Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding have been carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A police spokesman said: “They are supporting the girl’s family and ask that people show consideration and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.

“Initial tests have shown the drug involved to be MDMA and there is no suggestion of any wider risks arising from this incident, other than the inherent dangers of all illegal drugs.”