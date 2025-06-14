Man arrested on suspicion of manslaughter over Leeds teenage girl's suspected ecstasy death
The girl was rushed to hospital by ambulance on the evening of Friday, June 6, having been found at the bus stop on Leeds Road, Allerton Bywater.
A 29-year-old man, who has not been named, has now been arrested after the youngster sadly passed away on Thursday having spent six days in a critical condition.
Officers made the arrest in the early hours of this morning.
It is thought the girl, who has not been named officially, had been administered MDMA, also known as ecstasy, prior to her collapse.
Officers from Leeds District Safeguarding have been carrying out enquiries to establish the full circumstances.
A police spokesman said: “They are supporting the girl’s family and ask that people show consideration and respect their privacy at what is clearly a very difficult time for them.
“Initial tests have shown the drug involved to be MDMA and there is no suggestion of any wider risks arising from this incident, other than the inherent dangers of all illegal drugs.”