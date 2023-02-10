Nathan Thompson, 32, had been riding on his motorbike when it was involved in a collision with a Honda Jazz car earlier this month. West Yorkshire Police issued his name this week as they made a further appeal for witnesses to come forward.

The crash happened in Leeds Road, close to the junction with Albert Place, at 11.45pm on Wednesday, February 1. Dozens of floral tributes have now been laid on the stretch of road outside Cafe Akbar, many with moving messages from friend and loved ones.

One heartbreaking message reads: “To Daddy. I hope when I grow up, I’m just like you. I love you more than anyone in the world, your son.”

Personal tributes have been left among the masses of flowers at the scene of the crash where Nathan Thompson was killed. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Another says: “To my Nay Nay, my beautiful little brother. I’m broken. I love you so, so much.”

A number of the messages reflect the disbelief that loved ones are feeling, with one message saying: “It’s not fair”. Others describe Mr Thompson as “one in a million” and someone who will never be forgotten.

The driver of the car, a 28-year-old man, was arrested at the scene and remains on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers investigating the crash are continuing to appeal for witnesses and relevant dash cam footage. Information can be given by calling the 101 non-emergency number, quoting log 1874 of 1 February, or by using the Live Chat facility on the force’s website.