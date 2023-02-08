Nathan Thompson, 32, had been riding on his motorbike when it was involved in a collision with a Honda Jazz car at 11.45pm on Wednesday, February 1. West Yorkshire Police previously confirmed that the 28-year-old man driving the car had been arrested at the scene in Leeds Road. He was later released and remains on bail pending further enquiries.

Officers investigating the crash are continuing to appeal for witnesses to the collision and also want to hear anyone who may have relevant dash cam footage. Information can be given by calling the 101 non-emergency number, quoting log 1874 of 1 February, or by using the Live Chat facility on the force’s website.