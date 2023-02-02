Leeds Road Bradford incident: 32-year-old man pronounced dead at scene of crash and arrest made
A 32-year-old man has died following a crash in Bradford.
Police were called to reports of a crash involving a car and motorbike on Leeds Road at the junction of Albert Road at 11:45pm last night (February 1). The 32-year-old man was the rider of the motorbike and was pronounced dead at the scene, meanwhile the 28-year-old driver of the car, a Honda Jazz, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in police custody.
Police have confirmed the road remains closed and have asked anyone who witnessed the collision, or may have relevant dash cam footage, to come forward. Information can be reported via 101 or by using the West Yorkshire Police live chat function, quoting log 1874 of February 1.