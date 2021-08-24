Officers from the Leeds South Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT) targeted hotspots for racing and illegal meets on Sunday.

This included Lowfields Road near Elland Road stadium, where residents have complained of noisy gatherings in recent years.

Lowfields Road, Leeds (Photo: Google)

Four vehicles were seized in the crackdown: one was stolen, another had no road tax, a third was being driven by a disqualified driver and another by a driver with a provisional licence.

Police also issued three speeding tickets, three no seatbelt tickets and four tickets for vehicles with window tints which were over the legal limit.

In a statement issued on Facebook, the Leeds South NPT said: "Please do remember officers are tasked to enforce the law and will not accommodate any illegal car meets that endanger the residents of Leeds South."