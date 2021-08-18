"Ran out of skill": Driver smashed up car during illegal street race in Leeds
A driver smashed up his car in a crash during an illegal street racing meeting in Leeds, police said.
On August 17, a large number of people gathered with vehicles for the meeting in the city, police said.
The driver of one vehicle "quickly ran out of skill" according to police and hit another car at the meet.
In a social media post, West Yorkshire Police Leeds South team said: "Drivers at these meetings are putting peoples lives in danger including the lives of young children who are using the nearby leisure facilities.
"This dangerous, vehicular, anti-social behaviour will not be tolerated by West Yorkshire Police.
"Anybody found committing offences at similar meetings will be reported and face having their car seized."
Spectators at meetings are also part of the problem and stationary vehicles will be examined, police said.
The post continues: "Police officers will be taking positive action in relation to offences such as registration plates not conforming to regulations, window tints, tyres and other relevant offences."